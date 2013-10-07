By Peroshni Govender
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 South Africa's main
political parties have clashed over unpopular road tolls that
analysts say could boost the chance of an election upset in the
country's economic hub against the ruling African National
Congress (ANC).
The main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) has erected
huge banners on the road from Johannesburg to Pretoria with the
slogan: "E-tolls. Proudly brought to you by the ANC" - seizing
on the charges particularly hated by middle class voters.
The ANC, which has dominated since the end of white rule in
1994, is certain to win next year's vote nationwide.
But the opposition, which already controls Western Cape
province that includes Cape Town, has its sights set on Gauteng
province, which includes both the commercial hub and the
capital.
"E-tolls were conceived under the watch of an ANC minister,
supported by an ANC executive in Gauteng, passed into law by an
ANC majority Parliament and signed, sealed and delivered by an
ANC president," the DA's candidate for Gauteng premier, Mmusi
Maimane, said at the weekend.
Senior ANC figure, Transport Minister Dipuo Peters, hit back
at the banners on Monday.
"That is the work of cowards, of people who don't want to
acknowledge what the ANC has brought to South Africa. We really
don't have time for such people," she told the SABC state
broadcaster.
Analysts have said the tone of the exchange, and months of
media debate and legal challenges against the payment system,
suggest both parties are gearing up for a close fight in
Gauteng, home to a quarter of all South Africans.
"This will cost the ANC votes in the 2014 poll, especially
in the closely contested Gauteng and especially amongst the
class of people the ANC is, supposedly, at risk of losing to
opposition parties," said political analyst Nic Borain,
referring to middle class voters.
The government paid for the massive upgrades to Africa's
busiest road network with more than $2 billion in debt that has
to be repaid, and is adamant that road-users, rather than
general tax-payers, should bear the brunt of the cost.
Opposition to the tolls, which have not yet started due to
numerous legal challenges, has crossed South Africa's deep
racial and social divides.
Toll collection was meant to start in June 2011 but has been
held back by lawsuits that have gone as high as the
Constitutional Court. The delays led Moody's to downgrade the
Roads Agency's credit rating last month.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Ed Cropley and
Andrew Heavens)