BRIEF-Goldlok Toys Holdings Guangdong to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.20 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
JOHANNESBURG Oct 23 Toyota Boshoku, parts supplier of Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday a strike at its South African plant has ended after reaching an agreement with the union.
The strike forced Toyota to shut its domestic car factory on Wednesday last week.
"The plant remained at a ready state during the strike and we are confident that we will return to full production tomorrow," said John Coulson, Plant Director at Toyota Boshoku South Africa.
"This means that our deliveries to Toyota South Africa Motors will resume immediately, enabling them to restart vehicle production on the same day." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.