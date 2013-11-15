By Ed Cropley
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 15 Surprise tweaks to South
Africa's trade and budget numbers in the last month have
sprinkled hope on a grim economic outlook but also sparked
accusations of window-dressing by Pretoria to appease the
ratings agencies breathing down its neck.
After making changes that produced an unexpected drop last
month in the budget deficit to 4.2 percent of GDP, the Treasury
revealed late on Thursday it would be including small neighbours
Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland in monthly trade
figures, a measure that should trim the trade deficit.
Both changes in methodology are perfectly reasonable,
especially for a sophisticated emerging market that prides
itself on the quality of its statistics gathering, but the
timing of the alterations has raised eyebrows.
In the case of the budget, the Treasury for the first time
included extraordinary items in the revenue columns of its Oct.
23 interim budget - in line with accepted international
practice.
Similarly, with the trade numbers, the revisions correct the
historical omission of commerce with the four smaller members of
the century-old Southern African Customs Union (SACU) that has
always been dominated by the regional giant.
"It does reflect a bizarre attitude problem on the part of
the South African government generally that it treats SACU as
part of the South African economy," said Keith Jefferis, an
economist at Econsult in Botswana.
"They genuinely haven't thought of this as an export market.
They genuinely see it as domestic sales."
Even though South Africa's SACU neighbours are small, they
run big deficits with South Africa, making the net effect of
their inclusion in Pretoria's trade numbers dramatic.
For instance, after the revisions, the 2012 deficit shrank
by more than two thirds to 34.6 billion rand ($3.4 billion) from
116.9 billion under the old system - a reduction that triggered
a 1 percent jump in the rand against the dollar.
FRAGILE, MOI?
The announcement comes six months before a general election
and at a time of intense scrutiny of South African government
finances.
The big three ratings agencies are looking very hard at
Pretoria's books given its large fiscal and trade deficits, and
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has made clear his displeasure
at being branded a "Fragile Five" economy - the others being
Brazil, India, Turkey and Indonesia - vulnerable to tapering of
ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy.
"We don't feel fragile at all. We have a better growth path
than many of the developed economies in the world, and a lot
better prospects," he told Reuters in October.
Analysts said the timing of the two statistical adjustments
suggested an attempt to tell a more positive story.
"I don't think the timing is accidental in the context of
the tapering expectations, where countries with twin deficits
are seen to be that much more reliant on foreign inflows," said
Razia Khan, head of Africa Research at Standard Chartered.
"If you can show that the fiscal deficit - if you measure it
properly - isn't so bad, and the trade deficit isn't that bad
either, then it does cast the country in a slightly different
light."
However, on closer inspection the revisions will not have as
big an impact as the headline numbers suggest, as the central
bank has already been including SACU trade estimates - albeit
conservative ones - in its balance of payments calculations.
As such, most analysts say the net effect on the current
account deficit for this year will be a drop from somewhere over
6 percent to somewhere over 5 percent of GDP, a shortfall that
still leaves the economy vulnerable to a drying up of foreign
portfolio flows.
"That's still pretty large against the backdrop of the
withdrawal of quantitative easing," said ABSA capital economist
Peter Worthington.
The central bank is due to release its revised estimates on
Dec. 3.