BRIEF-Carriage Services Inc Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Carriage Services announces record first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms rolling four quarter outlook
JOHANNESBURG, March 17 South Africa's state-owned logistics company Transnet has awarded General Electric, Bombardier and two other firms a contract to supply 1,064 trains, Transnet's chief executive said on Monday.
The other companies are CNR Rolling Stock and China Southern Rail, Transnet Chief Executive Brian Molefe said at a media briefing.
* Carriage Services announces record first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms rolling four quarter outlook
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 To understand why it is so difficult to defend computers from even moderately capable hackers, consider the case of the security flaw officially known as CVE-2017-0199.