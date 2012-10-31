* Says has export coal rail capacity of 76-78 mln T
* Sees coal export volumes at 68 mln T due to low prices
* In talks to sign long-term rail deals for Waterberg line
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 31 South African logistics
group Transnet may only move around 68 million tonnes of coal
for export this financial year despite an expanded rail capacity
as producers limit exports due to low prices, the head of its
freight rail unit said on Wednesday.
Transnet has been investing heavily to upgrade its ageing
infrastructure and push more coal through the Richards Bay Coal
Terminal on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast before it gets
shipped off to coal-hungry markets in Europe and Asia.
"We would like to do 73-75 million tonnes, but market
conditions dictate what will ultimately happen," Siyabonga Gama
told Reuters on the sidelines of the company's results release.
Sluggish spot demand in India and China, two big buyers of
South African coal, and abundant availability of cheaper coal
from other countries have weighed on prices, pushing them to
levels last seen in late 2009.
"We've got capacity to move about 76-78 million tonnes, but
just based on the first half, we will probably end at around 68
million tonnes," Gama added.
Transnet's financial year runs until end-March.
The state-owned group transported 67.7 million tonnes of
export coal in its last financial year, supplied by coal majors
including Anglo American, Exxaro, Sasol
, BHP Billiton and Xstrata Coal
.
Transnet in April launched a 300 billion rand ($34.74
billion), seven-year capital expansion programme meant to
upgrade its rail and port infrastructure and boost capacity,
especially on the lines carrying coal, iron ore and manganese.
Part of the plan is to build a railway line linking the
ports with the Waterberg coal fields, seen as the next major
coal hub as reserves in the Witbank area near depletion.
Gama said Transnet was already in talks with several key
producers to sign long-term contracts for the line, expected to
be built by 2015 and initially carry around 23 million tonnes.
"On average, we are looking at 10-year contracts," he said.
He expects to have the deals in place by June next year.
($1 = 8.6358 South African rand)
