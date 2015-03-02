JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's Transnet's CEO Brian Molefe said on Monday the freight and logistics group will roll out new locomotives in July after General Electric completed their technical design.

Transnet awarded GE, Bombardier and two Chinese firms a 50 billion rand ($4.3 billion) contract last year to build 1,064 locomotives to replace its aging fleet and speed up the delivery of goods to the port.

($1 = 11.7350 rand) (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)