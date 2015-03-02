(Recasts with funding)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South African freight and
logistics group Transnet has raised 13 billion rand
($1.1 billion) to help pay for new locomotives, as part of an
expansion designed to help speed delivery of commodities for
export.
Transnet is investing about 312.2 billion rand by 2019 to
expand the railways, ports and pipelines that handle commodities
in Africa's most advanced economy and last year said it would
order locos from General Electric (GE), Bombardier
and two Chinese firms as part of that plan.
Barclays Africa, Investec, Standard Bank
, Old Mutual and Export Development Canada are
funding the locomotives, Transnet said, though Chief Executive
Brian Molefe said the group was negotiating with Chinese banks
to reduce the financing costs for trains to be built by China's
CSR Corp and China CNR Corp.
The 1,064 locos are being built under a 50 billion rand
contract announced last year.
The first new locos will be rolled out in July after GE,
Bombardier and China South Railways complete
technical designs. The fourth company, China CNR Corp
, is 90 percent done with its portion of the
technical design.
Transnet has already spent 90 billion rand from its own
coffers on new infrastructure since 2012.
Agreeing funds from Chinese financial institutions could be
beneficial as these lenders often offer finance to companies in
other emerging markets at more favourable rates than they would
get from western banks.
Chief financial officer Anoj Singh told Reuters talks over
the financing of the rest of the locos should conclude in the
next three to four months.
He said the volatility of the rand made borrowing foreign
debt more expensive. "Our main focus is understanding at what
cost we can get the funding at and that is the main driver", he
said.
The company transports coal, iron ore and other commodities
from companies such as Sasol, BHP Billiton
and Exxaro.
($1 = 11.7350 rand)
