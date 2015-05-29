* New regulations will hurt tourism, industry says
* Rules to be enforced from Monday, June 1
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South Africa will impose
tough new entry rules for minors from Monday aimed at preventing
child trafficking, which airlines and travel agents say could
hurt the important tourism industry.
The government estimates 30,000 children are trafficked into
South Africa annually, often for prostitution or labour.
Opposition parties, human rights groups and tourism firms say
the true figure is much lower.
The new rules from the Department of Home Affairs require
minors travelling with both parents to have an unabridged birth
certificate with full details of both parents, as well as a
passport and visa.
If the child is travelling with only one parent, immigration
authorities require the written consent of the other parent,
even when the parents are divorced.
Those travelling with a minor who is not their biological
child need a legal letter from both the parents or guardians
authorising the journey.
"The main aim is that we prevent child trafficking," said
Minister in Presidency Jeff Radebe.
David Frost, the chief executive of Southern Africa Tourism
Services Association, said the new rules would hurt the
industry.
Airlines would bear the cost of repatriating travellers
without the correct documents, he said.
"What we are seeing here is akin to taking a sledgehammer to
kill a mosquito," he told a briefing on Friday.
Tourism has become South Africa's fastest-growing sector.
Arrivals have been boosted in part by a weaker rand currency
that has made South Africa a relatively cheap destination.
Otto de Vries, the head of the Association of Southern
African Travel Agents, disputed the government's figures on
trafficking.
"If you are going to implement policy that is this unique in
the world, you would have taken the time to find out exactly how
serious the situation is," he said.
The new regulations were postponed last year after firms
warned they could harm tourism.
The sector says it contributes about nine percent to GDP
but took a knock this year following a wave of xenophobic unrest
that led to cancellations of bookings.
A British Airways spokesman said the airline would enforce
the rules from June 1. "Customers without correct documentation
will be denied access boarding," he said.
(Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Roche)