KHUTSONG, South Africa, Dec 11 Residents of
South Africa's Khutsong township remember David van Rooyen as a
kindly mayor always willing to help out. But for investors, the
man just appointed finance minister is a virtual unknown with
few if any qualifications to run Africa's most advanced economy.
Plucked from obscurity by President Jacob Zuma, Van Rooyen
appears never to have governed anything bigger than a
municipality, although he does have a master's degree in finance
(economic policy) awarded by the University of London through
its distance learning programmes.
Investors have taken fright at Wednesday's abrupt dismissal
of Nhlanhla Nene, a veteran public servant who had won their
respect for his fiscal prudence and attention to detail.
In his place now is Van Rooyen, until now a backbench member
of parliament for the ruling African National Congress (ANC)
who was once a soldier in the party's disbanded military wing,
UmKhonto we Sizwe.
The rand currency, already under heavy pressure as
global prices for South Africa's commodity exports tumble, fell
five percent after Nene's sacking. On Friday it lost three
percent to another record low against the dollar.
The Johannesburg bourse's banking index dived eight
percent on Friday on top of losses of more than 13 percent the
previous day, prompting the Banking Association of South Africa
to issue a statement describing the change in finance ministers
"very concerning".
The contrast to Nene's appointment 18 months ago could
hardly be starker: he had been carefully groomed for the top
job, serving as deputy finance minister from 2008 to 2014.
Since assuming power in 1994, the ANC has mostly followed a
careful fiscal path, with the Treasury keeping a lid on
spending.
"South Africa's fiscal credibility and transparency have
been built up brick-by-brick over the last 20 years. It is a 100
percent new South Africa achievement. Nene's removal undermines
that dramatically," said Nedbank political analyst JP Landman.
Speculation in the local media has focused on Nene's
opposition to an expansion of the ailing state-owned South
African Airways, chaired by a close Zuma ally, and plans to
build new nuclear plants as the reasons behind his removal.
The Business Day newspaper said in an editorial on Friday
that Van Rooyen's "credentials are far weaker than Mr. Nene's
ever were" and that Zuma "has installed a finance minister
likely to be compliant, and not for his track record".
Zuma's office has not responded to the charges while Van
Rooyen could not be reached for comment.
EARTHY MAYOR
Van Rooyen's appointment set off a scramble among investors
and journalists alike to find out more about the low-profile
lawmaker. But even exact his age is unclear and his supposed
Twitterfeed is a spoof set up by pranksters.
However, he is fondly recalled in Khutsong, part of the
sprawling municipality of Merafong west of Johannesburg where he
was once mayor. "When I saw him on TV this morning, I was so
happy," said Mantembe Gladys as she barbecued chicken pieces and
feet to sell on the side.
"He took me into town once to buy groceries when I had no
money. He would give anyone a lift in his car if they needed it.
Or he would give people money to buy food," she said.
By the dismal standards of some South African townships,
Khutsong is in relatively good shape. The main roads are tarred,
there is power and water, and the streets are relatively clean,
but residents says things have slipped since Van Rooyen's time.
"He did wonders for us, roads and houses. The current
administration here is no good though. We have water leaks,"
said Oupa Taleng, an unemployed 47-year-old.
But Van Rooyen's tenure was also marked by controversy.
Local media reports say he was threatened with violence in 2009
by irate residents opposed to a plan to have the municipality
placed under the jurisdiction of a neighbouring province.
COLOSSAL ASSIGNMENT
After fixing roads, Van Rooyen must now rise to the
challenge of managing state finances at the helm of a barely
growing economy with glaring income disparities and a jobless
rate of around 25 percent.
South Africa's credit rating is on the verge of junk status
at a time when the price of its exports of gold, coal and
platinum are tumbling.
Van Rooyen acknowledged he had "a colossal assignment" after
he was sworn in on Thursday. "I take this job at a very
challenging time. I will endeavour to ensure every policy is
directed at creating favourable investment conditions that will
lead to the development of South Africa for all South Africans,"
he said in a brief statement.
Analysts remain unimpressed. "The brief comments and
subsequent statement from the new finance minister were a
disappointment and focused on domestic political issues rather
than any even subtle hint to try and calm the markets," said
Peter Attard Montalto, emerging markets analyst at Nomura.
Media have launched the kind of attacks on Zuma that in the
past have frequently prompted a stout defence from the ANC. This
time the party merely pointed out in a statement that the
president had the right to make such appointments and that it
"notes and respects" his decision.
