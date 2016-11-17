(Adds details, comments on ratings agencies)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 17 South Africa's deputy
finance minister said on Thursday that patronage and corruption
were undermining efforts for a credible government, a day after
an audit showed the government had made $3 billion in irregular
expenditure this financial year.
South Africa's political elite has been involved in a slew
of corruption scandals which have eroded the trust of investors
and weighed on Africa's most industrialised economy. Ratings
agencies have warned of downgrades before the end of the year.
Mcebisi Jonas' remarks in a speech at a labour congress came
a day after the auditor-general said irregular expenditure by
government departments swelled 80 percent to 43.4 billion rand
($3 billion) in the 2015-16 financial year.
"Leadership that looks beyond its own narrow confines is
needed," Jonas said, adding that "patronage and corruption had
undermined efforts to build a credible government".
Last week President Jabob Zuma survived a parliamentary
no-confidence vote over allegations of influence-peddling, one
of several scandals involving him since taking office in 2009.
The 74-year-old has shown no intention of wanting to resign.
As deputy finance minister, Jonas has been an outspoken
critic of government graft. In October he said "Corruption is
real, it's palpable, you can feel it."
On Thursday he also said that ratings agencies were
concerned about Pretoria's ability to maintain fiscal targets
but Treasury had "convinced them" that it could maintain caps on
spending.
"We've done what could be done. My sense is that there is
general acceptance of the constraints," Jonas told reporters
after his speech.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by James Macharia and Raissa Kasolowsky)