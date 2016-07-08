(Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, July 8 South Africa's Treasury
said on Friday it was proposing a 20 percent tax on sugary
drinks, under a plan that has delighted health campaigners but
dismayed the beverage industry.
The statement gave the first concrete details of a tax first
suggested by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in February - which
the Beverage Association of South Africa has already dismissed
as "discriminatory" and bound to fail.
"The proposed tax ... comes against the backdrop of a
growing global concern regarding obesity stemming from
over-consumption of sugar," the Treasury said on its website.
It asked people to send in comments on the proposal by Aug.
22.
More than half of South Africa's adults are overweight, with
42 per cent of women and 13 per cent of men obese, according to
Treasury data. Sub-Sahara's most industrialised economy also has
its most overweight population, the figures show.
The Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA), whose
members include Coca Cola Co, Pepsi Inc and
SABMiller PLC, met Treasury officials about the tax in
April.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)