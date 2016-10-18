JOHANNESBURG Oct 18 South Africa's Trencor Ltd.
, which operates marine cargo containers, could be
suspended from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) if
it fails to publish it's interim results report by Oct. 31, the
bourse said.
Trencor, which said it expects to make a loss for the six
months to June, delayed its interim report after a South Korean
container carrier it is linked to filed for bankruptcy, but
hoped to do so on or before Oct. 21.
Hanjin Shipping Company, which filed for
bankruptcy protection, makes up almost 5 percent of Textainer
Group Holdings Ltd.'s total carrying capacity. Trencor
has a 48.2 percent stake in Textainer.
"Currently, great uncertainty exists in relation to the
potential recovery of the underlying container fleet on lease to
Hanjin and an estimate of its financial effect cannot at present
be made," the company said in a statement.
The JSE said in a statement Trencor's stock could be
suspended or removed from the exchange if the firm failed to
publish its interim report by the end of this month.
Trencor failed to submit its report by the end of September
as stipulated by the listing requirements, the JSE said.
Hanjin, the first major shipping line to be dragged down by
global industry over capacity and low freight rates, put up
manpower and logistics systems, five container ships and 10
overseas businesses for sale last week.
South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd has
shown interest in bidding for Hanjin's assets used in
Asia-to-U.S. routes.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia and
Susan Thomas)