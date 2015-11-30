JOHANNESBURG Nov 30 South African fashion
retailer Truworths International said on Monday it has
entered into an agreement to buy an 88.9 percent stake in
Britain's Office Retail Group for 5.5 billion rand ($382
million).
The British retailer's management will retain an 11.1
percent stake in Office. Truworths has the option to buy that
stake within 3 to 5 years, it said in a statement.
Office, a footwear retailer with 150 stores, would be
Truworths' first foray into Europe.
Shares in Truworths traded down 0.8 percent at 95.25 rand by
0740 GMT, while the Johannesburg Securities Exchange's All Share
index was flat.
($1 = 14.4093 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)