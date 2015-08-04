CAPE TOWN Aug 4 Prominent anti-apartheid cleric
and veteran South African leader, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was
released from hospital on Tuesday after being re-admitted for a
recurring infection related to treatment for his prostate
cancer, his daughter said.
Tutu, 83, who was hospitalised over the weekend at a Cape
Town hospital, would continue his recovery at home, his
daughter, the Reverend Canon Mpho Tutu said in a statement.
"The infection was a consequence of treatment for prostate
cancer that the archbishop has received over the past 18 years.
The cancer, itself, was well under control," Mpho said.
The nobel peace laureate, retired from public life in 2010,
but has kept speaking out in a wide range of issues, including
corruption among South Africa's political elite.
(Writing by Peroshni Govender; Editing by James Macharia)