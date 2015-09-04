CAPE TOWN, Sept 4 South African anti-apartheid
activist and veteran cleric, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has been
discharged from hospital where he received an intravenous course
of antibiotics over the past two weeks, the foundation that
bears his name said on Friday.
The 83-year-old, who used the pulpit to preach against
apartheid, had been admitted to hospital for the second time in
August for treatment of an "inflammation".
Tutu has been receiving treatment for a recurring infection
unrelated to the prostate cancer he has been fighting for 18
years, his family has previously said.
Tutu, a Nobel peace laureate who used the pulpit to preach
against apartheid, retired from public life in 2010 but has kept
speaking out in a wide range of issues, including corruption
among South Africa's political elite.
(Writing by TJ Strydom and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James
Macharia)