CAPE TOWN Aug 24 Veteran South African
anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu checked into a Cape Town
hospital for a recurring infection, his daughter said on
Wednesday, a bug that put the former cleric hospital for a week
last year.
"He is expected to remain in hospital for a week or two. The
Archbishop underwent similar treatment last year," Thandeka
Tutu-Gxashe said in a statement.
It is unclear what infection Tutu, 84, a Nobel Peace Prize
laureate, is suffering from but his family has said it is not
related to the prostate cancer he has been living with for
nearly 20 years.
The former Anglican archbishop of Cape Town often used the
pulpit to criticize white-minority rule, which ended in 1994.
Tutu retired from public life in 2010 but has kept speaking
out in issues ranging from Israel's policies towards the
Palestinians to corruption among South Africa's political elite.
