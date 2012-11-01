* More than one in four of labour force unemployed in Q3
* Number of jobless highest since survey started in 2008
* More than seven in 10 jobless are aged 15-34
* Layoffs in violence-hit mining to drive unemployment up
By Xola Potelwa
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 South Africa's unemployment
rate rose in the third quarter, with more than one in four out
of work and unrest in the mining sector expected to drive that
number higher still.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has made job
creation a priority, but the rate has been stuck above 20
percent for more than a decade despite periods of strong
economic growth, fuelling social unrest.
Joblessness increased to 25.5 percent of the labour force,
Statistics South Africa said on Thursday, putting 197,000 more
workers on the streets during the quarter. The agency said 4.667
million people were registered as unemployed, the highest figure
since current records began four years ago.
"It's amongst the highest unemployment rates globally and
highlights quite strongly that we need to be taking some
corrective action," said Colen Garrow, an economist at
Johannesburg-based consultancy Meganomics.
By sector, mining was the second biggest contributor to the
losses, shedding 8,000 jobs in a quarter that witnessed the most
serious labour-related violence since apartheid's end in 1994.
In the worst incident, police shot dead 34 striking miners
at platinum miner Lonmin's Marikana complex.
A hefty wage settlement brought an end to the six-week
walkout. But Lonmin, which employs 25,000 people, told unions
this week an unspecified number of workers would be laid off as
part of restructuring to get the firm out of a financial hole.
That alone suggests the jobless rate is likely to rise
further in the final three months of the year.
"It is expected that we will see more job losses in mining,"
said Kefiloe Masiteng, Stats SA's head of population and social
statistics.
Anglo American Platinum chief executive Chris
Griffith said the industry was in "severe financial distress"
and elevated wage settlements to get wild-cat strikers back to
work would lead to job cuts.
The world's top platinum producer has lost 141,640 ounces of
platinum to date from a seven-week strike.
"This is completely the wrong time to be offering
unsustainable wage increases that the moment people are back at
work you just have to (lay off) a whole lot of people," Griffith
told Talk Radio 702. "There will be implications for jobs."
STUCK IN A RUT
South Africa's jobless rate has been stuck between 21 and 29
percent since current records began in 2000, and it did not dip
appreciably even when the economy was growing strongly in the
years leading up to a 2008/09 recession.
The ANC has unveiled a big infrastructure development plan
in February that it says should create millions of jobs in
Africa's biggest economy.
But Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has said the economy
needs sustained growth of 7 percent a year - nearly three times
the 2.5 percent forecast for 2012 - to make a dent in
unemployment.
South Africa's relatively rigid labour laws are part of the
problem, making it difficult and costly for employers to fire
workers, although the powerful unions have rejected any notion
of reform, saying it would lead to exploitation.
Youngsters -- defined as 15 to 34-year-olds -- accounted for
71 percent of all jobless people, compounding the fears of ANC
leaders that they are sitting on a "ticking time-bomb" of youth
unemployment that could ultimately trigger major social unrest.
The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes
people who have stopped looking for work, increased to 36.3
percent from 36.2 percent previously.
Private households got rid of 29,000 workers during the
quarter in a sector that mostly makes use of temporary workers.