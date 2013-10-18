* Union turf war killed dozens last year
* Victim was senior NUM official at Lonmin
* Police have no motive, victim shot 7 times
* NUM is gearing up bid to "retake" platinum belt
By Ed Stoddard
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 A senior member of South
Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) was shot dead
overnight in the restive platinum belt town of Marikana, a union
spokesman said on Friday.
No motive was yet known for the killing of the NUM official
near a mine owned by Lonmin, whose Marikana operations
lay at the centre of a union turf war last year and where police
shot dead 34 striking miners.
"He was killed last night. We don't know why at this stage,
but there appears to be a resurgence of violence in the area,"
NUM spokesman Lesiba Seshoka told Reuters.
The NUM has lost tens of thousands of members in the
platinum shafts to a rival group, the Association of Mineworkers
and Construction Union (AMCU).
That rivalry cost dozens of lives in 2012 and sporadic
killings have continued occurred this year. The NUM official,
who has not been named, died as his union lays the groundwork to
try to regain its influence in the platinum belt.
NUM is a close ally of the African National Congress, so
this campaign has high political stakes as the ruling party
tries to rally support for general elections due next year.
Police spokesman Thulani Ngubane confirmed a man had been
shot on Thursday night but also said the reason was unknown.
"He was on his way to the informal settlement that is next
to Lonmin. As he was about to pick up his girlfriend, four men
opened fire at his vehicle. He got out of the car and he got hit
by seven bullets and then died on the scene," he said.
Lonmin spokeswoman Sue Vey said the victim had been an NUM
shaft chairman at the company's Western Platinum mine.
Earlier this year Lonmin recognised the AMCU, which is known
for its militancy, as the majority union at its operations. It
stripped bargaining rights and even office space from other
unions, including the NUM.
RETAKING THE PLATINUM BELT
The police killings of the striking miners in August 2012
marked the worst security incident since the end of apartheid in
the 1990s. Violence has not reached last year's levels but the
platinum belt remains tense.
Gang-land style killings have become a feature of the
shantytowns around the mining centres of Marikana and
Rustenburg. In August, miners from both unions were shot dead in
Marikana.
NUM officials say the union is preparing to try to take
members back. This will include a recruiting drive that will
focus on what they say is the AMCU's failure to deliver on
promises of significantly better pay and conditions.
"We don't make promises, we deliver. That's how our members
will come back," NUM's Rustenburg regional secretary Sydwell
Dokolwana told Reuters in a recent interview at his office.
NUM members milling around the office wore T-shirts with the
slogan "Reclaim Impala" - a reference to Impala Platinum
, the world's second largest platinum producer.
Retaking the platinum shafts will not be easy as the AMCU is
already claiming successes at world No. 1 producer Anglo
American Platinum (Amplats).
Its members ended an 11-day strike last week which cost
Amplats 1 billion rand ($102 million) in lost revenue after the
company said it would give "voluntary separation" packages to
3,300 employees who will be made redundant.
This means they will get more compensation and the AMCU also
says its pressure helped to make Amplats reduce the job losses
from a target of 14,000 as it tries to restore profits.
But tough wage talks are underway and it remains to be seen
what the AMCU can extract from the platinum firms. Its battle
cry is a "living wage" of at least 12,500 rand ($1,300) a month
for the lowest paid workers, more than double current rates.
For the NUM and the ANC, the platinum belt remains a huge
prize. NUM offices at the mines double-up as ANC branches; as
Dokolwana told Reuters about NUM's aim of reclaiming the shafts
he was also filling in his annual ANC membership card.
It is also a question of long-term survival for the NUM as
platinum is the one section of South Africa's mining industry
with a labour-intensive future. The coal fields are heavily
mechanised and employ relatively few while the gold industry is
in decline.
But South Africa sits on close to 80 percent of the world's
known supplies of platinum, used for building emissions-capping
catalytic converters in cars. Geological constraints make it
difficult to mechanise the industry, meaning it needs lots of
workers who are potential union members.
Another NUM T-shirt that its Rustenburg members are wearing
these days says "Relax ... NUM is here to stay."
($1 = 9.8204 South African rand)