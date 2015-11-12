JOHANNESBURG Nov 12 South Africa and the United
States are close to concluding discussions to settle a dispute
over U.S. poultry and meat exports which threatens to dent trade
and diplomatic relations between the two countries, Pretoria
said on Thursday.
U.S. President Barack Obama said last week that unless South
Africa lifted a ban on U.S. poultry imports he planned to revoke
duty-free status for South African agricultural goods in 60
days.
South African President Jacob Zuma said in a statement that
he had a "warm" telephone conversation with Obama to discuss a
number of issues, including the meat import dispute.
