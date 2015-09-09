JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa said on
Wednesday it was monitoring a number of people linked to a
reported threat to U.S. interests, but was satisfied that no one
in the country faced any imminent danger.
The U.S. Embassy warned its citizens on Tuesday of a
possible attack by "extremists", a rare security alert in a
stable democracy seldom associated with Islamist militancy.
South African State Security Minister David Mahlobo told
Talk Radio 702 on Wednesday the U.S. embassy had shared
information linked to the warning with his officials.
He referred to "the information that they have shared with
us and the individuals concerned that we are following".
"This is not a new information, the information has been
shared over the past few days, the information has been acted
upon," he added.
"In terms of our own threat analysis, we had to do a threat
analysis, who is the source and what is happening, and came to
the conclusion that there is no immediate danger."
In Washington, State Department spokesman John Kirby said he
could not elaborate on what prompted the embassy announcement,
adding: "the embassy had information indicating a potential
terrorist threat."
