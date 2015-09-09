(Adds U.S. State Department official)
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 The South African
government is monitoring a number of people linked to a reported
threat to U.S. interests but was satisfied that no one faced any
imminent danger, the security minister said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Embassy warned its citizens on Tuesday of a
possible attack by militants, a rare security alert in a stable
democracy seldom associated with Islamist militancy.
State Security Minister David Mahlobo told Talk Radio 702 on
Wednesday the U.S. Embassy had shared information linked to the
warning with his officials.
"This is not a new information, the information has been
shared over the past few days, the information has been acted
upon," he said.
"In terms of our own threat analysis, we had to do a threat
analysis, who is the source and what is happening, and came to
the conclusion that there is no immediate danger."
In Washington, a State Department official said the security
message was to inform U.S. citizens that militants may be
targeting U.S. interests in South Africa, including U.S.
government facilities and businesses.
"There is no additional information as to timing or
potential targeting," the official said. "U.S. citizens should
be vigilant and take appropriate steps to enhance their personal
security."
The embassy and consulates in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape
Town closed for several days in 2009 after what U.S. officials
described as a specific threat to diplomatic missions in South
Africa.
