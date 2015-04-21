JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South Africa will deploy the army to the township of Alexandra in the country's biggest commercial city of Johannesburg, the Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Tuesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula said a Zimbabwean couple was shot at in the township on Monday night. A Mozambican national was also killed in the area on Saturday in latest wave of anti-immigrant violence that has so far claimed seven lives. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)