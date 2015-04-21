* Army deployed to Johannesburg shanty town
* Four appear in court over murder of Mozambican
* Seven people killed in last three weeks
* Malawians march to protest against the attacks
(Adds court appearance, Malawi protests, details)
By Zandi Shabalala
JOHANNESBURG, April 21 South Africa sent
soldiers on Tuesday to help stop anti-immigrant violence in
areas of Durban and Johannesburg where at least seven people
have been killed in the past three weeks.
South Africa has been criticised by governments, including
China, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, for failing to protect foreigners
as armed mobs were shown on TV looting immigrant-owned shops and
front-page photographs in a Sunday newspaper showed a Mozambican
man being beaten and stabbed to death in broad daylight.
Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said a Zimbabwean
couple were shot in the Johannesburg shanty town of Alexandra on
Monday night but survived.
Briefing reporters on the deployment of troops to Alexandra
and to the coastal town of Durban, where the violence started,
she said: "There will be those who will be critical of this
decision but the vulnerable will appreciate it."
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini defended himself on Monday
against claims that previous comments he made about foreigners
sparked the anti-immigrant attacks.
On Tuesday, four men, aged between 18 and 22 years old, were
charged in Alexandra's Magistrates Court with the murder and
robbery of the Mozambican man, Emmanuel Sithole, a street vendor
in the low-income area.
The men covered their heads with hoodies when they were
brought into the court. They are set to appear again on May 4.
Outside the court, protesters picketed and locals gathered.
"It's not right this thing, they shouldn't have killed him,"
said Fulufhelo Ravhura, a 37-year-old Alexandra resident. "That
guy was selling sweets and cigarettes, how was he stealing
anyone's job?"
Periodic outbreaks of anti-immigrant violence have been
blamed on high unemployment, which is officially around 25
percent although economists say is much higher, widespread
poverty and vast wealth gap.
Hundreds of Malawians marched on South Africa's High
Commission in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, demanding charges
be laid against King Zwelithini amid calls for a boycott of
South African businesses.
Malawi's Information Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa, said on
Monday two Malawians were killed in the attacks and that efforts
were under way to repatriate about 3,000 of its nationals.
In Zambia, two private commercial radio stations have
stopped playing South African music.
In 2008, South African troops helped to end violence after
more than 60 foreigners were killed in similar unrest as locals
vented frustrations, particularly a lack of jobs.
(Additional reporting by Joe Brock and Mfuneko Toyana in
Johannesburg, Frank Phiri in Blantyre and Chris Mfula in Lusaka;
Editing by James Macharia and)