JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 Two South African men
captured in local media images beating and stabbing a Mozambican
man to death during the anti-foreigner violence in April were
found guilty of murder on Friday, state broadcaster SABC said.
The two accused were found guilty of killing the Mozambican
national Emmanuel Sithole in the Johannesburg shanty town of
Alexandra. The two, who had denied the charges, would be
sentenced in December, the television station said.
Authorities were not available to confirm the convictions.
The wave of anti-immigrant attacks first surfaced in parts
of coastal city Durban in the eastern KwaZulu Natal province
before quickly spreading to the commercial capital of
Johannesburg. At least seven people were killed, while hundreds
of foreigners fled to safety camps.
(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)