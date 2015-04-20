* Kenmare sends workers home for their safety
* SAfrica business group worried over reprisals in rest of
Africa
* At least seven killed in anti-immigrant violence
JOHANNESBURG, April 20 Kenmare Resources
has repatriated 62 South Africans working at its titanium mine
in Mozambique for their safety after anti-immigrant attacks back
home, the Irish mining firm said on Monday.
Kenmare, which has a primary listing on the London Stock
Exchange and a secondary listing on the Irish Stock Exchange,
said in a statement it was sending the workers back home
temporarily for their safety in case of reprisal attacks.
At least seven people have been killed in a wave of
anti-immigrant violence that started this month in Durban, a key
port on South Africa's Indian Ocean coast. The violence spread
to the biggest commercial city of Johannesburg last week, with
police patrolling trouble spots.
Kenmare said operations at its Moma Mine located on the
north east coast of Mozambique to continue without significant
disruption if the situation is resolved "in the near future."
Kenmare is the second firm to repatriate South African
workers from Mozambique after Sasol sent 340 employees
back home for their safety last week.
South African business officials said they were also
concerned that other African countries could decide to boycott
products or services from Africa's most advanced economy, which
could have significant impact on their operations.
"The concern is the longer this drags on and the more
anti-South African business sentiments starts to creep up across
the continent then naturally our retail members could come under
attack," Gwarega Mangozhe, chief executive of the Consumer Goods
Council of South Africa, which represents over 12,000 members
consisting of retailers and manufacturers told Reuters.
Some of the South African firms with branches across Africa
include Shoprite, which runs about 300 retail outlets
in several countries including Mozambique, Zambia and Nigeria.
Other firms include MTN, Afria's biggest telecoms
firms ranking first by subscribers in countries such Nigeria, as
well as its rival Vodacom, logistics firm Imperial
Holdings and packaging firm Nampak.
Thousands of foreigners have sought refuge in camps set up
in Johannesburg and Durban and the governments of Zimbabwe and
Malawi began bussing some of their nationals back home.
Violence flared after Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini said in
remarks widely reported by South African media in March that
foreigners should leave the country. Zwelithini has since said
his comments were misinterpreted.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburd and
Wendell Roelf in Cape Town; Editing by James Macharia)