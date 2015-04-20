* Seven killed in anti-immigrant clashes this month
* Zulu king's March 20 speech blamed for sparking violence
* King says comments taken "out of context", attacks "vile"
By Peroshni Govender
DURBAN, South Africa, April 20 South Africa's
influential Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini described recent
anti-immigrant attacks as "vile" on Monday, defending himself
against claims previous comments he made about foreigners
sparked the unrest.
At least seven people have been killed in the latest wave of
anti-immigrant violence to hit South Africa, which began almost
three weeks ago in Durban, a coastal city in the Zulu heartland.
TV stations across the country have broadcast scenes of
angry mobs armed with machetes looting immigrant-owned shops, in
the worst xenophobic violence since at least 67 people were
killed in 2008.
Police said on Monday its officers had arrested three people
linked to the killing on Saturday of Mozambican man Emmanuel
Sithole. Disturbing pictures of men beating and stabbing Sithole
in broad daylight were published in the Sunday Times, fuelling
calls for the police to do more to protect immigrants.
"We need to make sure no more foreigners are attacked. We
must stop these vile acts," Zwelithini told thousands of
supporters at a stadium in Durban, during a speech the popular
leader hoped would restore calm among his followers.
Zulus are the largest ethnic group in South Africa with
around 9 million first-language Zulu speakers out of a
population of around 50 million.
Some hostile sections of the crowd were singing songs
calling for immigrants to leave and booed an earlier speaker who
said foreigners had a right to live in South Africa.
"The government can't allow these people to come here and
take all the jobs," unemployed Manga Zulu, 38, told Reuters from
inside the stadium.
"HEAD LICE"
Zwelithini has been accused of lighting the touch paper on
the latest wave of anti-immigrant unrest during a speech he made
on March 20 in Pongola in northern Kwa-Zulu Natal.
"Let us pop our head lice. We must remove ticks and place
them outside in the sun. We ask foreign nationals to pack their
belongings and be sent back," Zwelithini told a cheering crowd.
Many Africans said on social media that describing
immigrants as "lice" echoed calls during the 1994 Rwandan
genocide for Tutsis to be exterminated like "cockroaches".
But Zwelithini's comments resonated with many impoverished
South Africans who say foreigners have taken advantage of lax
immigration rules to flood the country and "steal" jobs.
Zwelithini, a key ally of President Jacob Zuma, who has
condemned the attacks but not criticised Zwelithini, told
supporters in Durban his comments were taken out of context.
"The country has only been shown a portion of my speech,
which has been selective," he said. "If it were true that I said
'foreigners must go' this country would be up in flames."
According to census data, South Africa has an estimated 1.7
million foreigners living within its borders, though many claim
the figure to be much higher.
African governments, including Zimbabwe and Malawi,
repatriated hundreds of their citizens from South Africa last
week due to fears of further xenophobic attacks.
There are also fears of reprisals against South Africans
working in other countries. Irish mining firm Kenmare Resources
and Sasol both pulled out South African workers
from Mozambique in recent days.
