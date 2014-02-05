BRIEF-Silicon Labs Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Silicon Laboratories Inc - qtrly revenues $179 million versus $162 million
JOHANNESBURG Feb 5 South Africa's Vodacom plans to launch a legal challenge against a regulatory cut in fees mobile carriers are allowed to charge each other, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Shameel Joosub also told analysts on a call the planned cut in mobile termination rates by South Africa's communications regulator could cost the company 1 billion rand ($90 million) in the 2015 financial year. ($1 = 11.1242 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Sonus Networks sees first half 2017 revenue will be about $107 million, with approximately $54 million in Q2.