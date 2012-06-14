JOHANNESBURG, June 14 Vodacom Group Ltd said on Thursday Sipho Maseko, the managing director of its South African operations, had stepped down with immediate effect.

"Sipho has made a positive contribution to Vodacom during his time with the group, providing valuable external perspective to our strategy discussion," chairman Peter Moyo said in a statement. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)