BRIEF-Fortis lowers conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 7th series convertible bonds to 1,170 won/share from 2,260 won/share, effective May 5
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 Telecoms giant Vodafone has held no talks with South Africa over the London-listed firm buying Pretoria's stake in its local subsidiary Vodacom, chief executive Vittorio Colao said on Wednesday.
However, Colao told a news conference in Johannesburg he was open to talks with the South African government, which has stated an intention to sell state-held shareholdings to fund cash-strapped energy utility Eskom's building of power plants. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: