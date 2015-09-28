CAPE TOWN, Sept 28 South African regulators are
investigating Volkswagen's local business to see if
cars sold there also rigged carbon emissions data, an official
said on Monday.
The National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS),
which ensures vehicles comply with the necessary standards,
including emissions, before being sold in the South African
market, says on its website that all VW cars had met the
requirements.
Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker, has
admitted using software known as a defeat device to ensure it
passed U.S. testing for nitrogen oxides and said 11 million of
its cars had been fitted with it.
The NRCS said it could recall cars if VW was found not to
have complied with local emissions measures.
"Should we find out that the tests that were provided to us
were non-compliant, that's when the sanctioning process will
have to start," said Temba Kaula, acting general manager of the
automotive sector at the NRCS.
Kaula said they hoped to conclude the investigation within
two to three months.
Matt Gennrich, spokesman for VW South Africa, said the firm
was in contact with regulators.
"There is obviously a full investigation going on
internally, and that includes to see how many cars are involved
in each market, including South Africa, and once that
investigation is complete we will co-operate with authorities,"
he said.
Volkswagen was the second most popular car brand in South
Africa after Toyota, selling 8,472 out of 51,055 units in the
entire market during August, data from the National Association
of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa showed.
