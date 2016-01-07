(Updates with maximum temperatures)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 South Africa's financial hub
Johannesburg hit a record temperature of 38 degrees Celsius on
Thursday, the South African Weather Service said, as a drought
persisted in Africa's largest producer of maize.
The previous record of 36.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in
November 2015, the weather service said.
Temperatures in the capital Pretoria scaled a new high of
42.5 degrees Celsius, from a previous record of 41, with the
latest rolling heat wave to scorch South Africa expected to last
until Friday.
South Africa may need to import as much as 5 million tonnes
of maize this year, roughly half of its requirements, because of
its worst drought in three decades, the country's largest
producer group said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)