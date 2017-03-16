JOHANNESBURG, March 16 South Africa's
Constitutional Court said it will rule on Friday in a case
concerning the unlawful tender of a contract to manage welfare
benefits to 17 million people.
The Constitutional Court in 2014 ruled that the tender won
by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), a unit of technology company
Net1 unit, was illegal. The government had until April
1 of this year to take responsibility for social service
payments or find a new provider, but failed to do so.
The plaintiffs want the court to take oversight of a new
contract, which needs to be settled urgently if April's benefit
payments are to be made on time.
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; editing by Richard Lough)