UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
March 17 South Africa's Constitutional Court ordered the government on Friday to pay social grants on April 1 via its current service provider, seeking to end a fiasco that had threatened the payment of benefits to 17 million people.
The court also said the grant-paying company had to do so under the terms of its existing contract for 12 months before a new deal could be adopted.
The mess stems from the social welfare department failing to take responsibility for social service payments or find a new provider after the Constitutional Court ruled several years ago that the contract was unsound. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)
