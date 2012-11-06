JOHANNESBURG Nov 6 Three men were injured on
Monday when a whale leaped out of the water and landed on their
inflatable boat off South Africa's south coast near the harbour
city of Port Elizabeth, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI)
said on Tuesday.
The weight of animal, believed to be a humpback whale,
pushed the craft underwater but the boat popped back to the
surface and one of the men was able to raise the alarm with a
cell phone, the NSRI said in a statement.
Illuminating flares were then used to search for the men and
their stricken boat on a moonless night.
"The boat was found about one nautical mile off-shore with
all three men clinging onto the hull," said Ian Gray, NSRI Port
Elizabeth station commander.
One of the men was in a stable but serious condition, having
sustained suspected rib fractures, an arm and a leg injury. The
other two escaped with lesser injuries, the NSRI said.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by Ed Stoddard and
Paul Casciato)