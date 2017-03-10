Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
JOHANNESBURG South African anti-apartheid veteran Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, ex-wife of the late president Nelson Mandela, is "absolutely fine" after being admitted to hospital for observation, her spokesman said on Friday.
Doctors decided on Wednesday to keep the 80-year-old former first lady in hospital after she underwent a routine checkup.
"I was with her and she's absolutely fine," spokesman Victor Dlamini told television broadcaster eNCA.
Madikizela-Mandela spent several weeks in hospital last year for back surgery.
During her ex-husband's 27-year incarceration for his fight against apartheid, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, undergoing detention, banishment and arrest.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.