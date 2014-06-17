U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 10 pct in March -ELFA
April 25 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN, June 17 Shareholders of Woolworths on Tuesday approved the South African retailer's $2 billion acquisition of Australia's David Jones.
Shareholders also backed the company's plan to issue up to 30 percent its stock for a rights offer to partly fund the deal. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
BERLIN, April 25 German automotive interiors maker Grammer said a regional court had lifted the enforcement of a temporary injunction on the exercise of a convertible bond, allowing it to issue shares to a strategic partner.