JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 South African retailer
Woolworths reported a 20.5 percent jump in pretax
profit on Thursday, defying feeble growth in Africa's most
advanced economy.
The nation's retailers are battling to boost sales as
consumers rein in spending in the face of high unemployment and
rising fuel and transport prices, but Woolworths is faring
better than rivals thanks to the appeal of its upmarket food and
clothing to high-income customers.
Sales increased by 55 percent to 61.97 billion rand ($4.74
billion) in the first six months of the year, though headline
earnings per share - the most widely watched profit measure in
South Africa - were up only 7 percent, diluted by stock issued
to fund last year's acquisition of department store chain David
Jones.
Shares in Woolworths have gained about 30 percent since the
start of the year, outperforming a 3 percent decline for the
Johannesburg bourse's all-share index.
($1 = 13.0860 rand)
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by David Goodman)