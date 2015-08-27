(Adds CEO comments, details on store expansions in Australia,
New Zealand)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 27 Woolworths, South
Africa's largest retailer by market capitalisation, reported a
20.5 percent rise in full-year profit, boosted by sales at the
Australian department store chain it bought last year and
defying a tepid economy at home.
Adjusted pre-tax profit at the upmarket food and clothing
retailer rose to 5.27 billion rand in the year to June from a
4.38 billion the previous year. Sales surged 55 percent to 61.97
billion rand ($4.74 billion), beating analysts' forecast.
Headline earnings per share - the most widely watched profit
measure in South Africa - rose 6.7 percent, diluted by stock
issued to fund the acquisition of David Jones in Australia in
August last year.
Woolworths Chief Executive Ian Moir said wealthier
customers had been more resilient in both South Africa and
Australia where many consumers in the mineral rich nations have
had to tighten their belts as commodity prices slump.
He said Woolworths' customers were "in a better place" and
said the company was well-placed to increase its market share.
In Australia it will close some of its David Jones stores in
downtown Sydney and Melbourne and consolidate them into larger
stores. "We want bigger businesses with more on offer," Moir
said.
The chain will also open leaner stores in other Australian
cities and expand into New Zealand.
In its home market Woolworths is faring better than rivals
thanks in part to the appeal of its high-end food offerings,
such as fresh pasta, gourmet sauces and ostrich burgers, to its
well-heeled customers.
Moir said the company would now focus on improving its food
business in Australia and was even considering standalone food
stores in the country. "For many people food has become the new
fashion," he said.
Avior Capital Markets analyst Kyle Rollinson said the
company could do well if it managed to channel the savings from
consolidating department stores into expanding its food
business.
Private client money manager Vestact called the stock
"pricey" after the release of the results, but said it still
rated the retailer as a "buy".
Shares in Woolworths have risen about 30 percent since the
start of the year, but were down 2.5 percent at 96.37 rand at
1219 GMT, underperforming a 1 percent rise in the Johannesburg
top 40 index.
($1 = 13.0860 rand)
