JOHANNESBURG Jan 15 South African high-end
retailer Woolworths Holdings reported double-digit
growth in food and clothing sales for the first half of the
year, a sign that spending remains robust among wealthier
consumers.
However, investors were likely looking for an even stronger
performance and its shares sank more than 2 percent.
Woolworths, which sells products similar to those of
Britain's Marks and Spencer, said clothing sales in its
home market rose by 10.7 percent in the 26 weeks to December 29.
Food sales in South Africa increased by 15.3 percent, while
sales in Australia and New Zealand were nearly 30 percent higher
in Australian dollar terms.
Thanks to its reliance on middle-class shoppers, Woolworths
is more resilient to the weak growth and high household debt
levels that have squeezed lower-income consumers.
Massmart Holdings, the South African unit of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, surprised the market on Wednesday
with a near 10 percent rise in annual sales, slightly above
analyst estimates.
Retailers in Africa's biggest economy came under pressure in
2013 on worries about weakening consumer spending. Official data
showed on Wednesday that retail sales jumped 4.2 percent
year-on-year in November, well above the 1 percent growth
economists polled by Reuters had expected.
Shares of Woolworths were down 2.3 percent at 71.69 at 1441
GMT.
