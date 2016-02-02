JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa's economy will
slow to just 0.8 percent in 2016, weighted down by uncertainty
over policy, gaps in infrastructure and drought, the World Bank
said on Tuesday.
The global bank cut its forecast for Africa's most advanced
economy from the 1.3 percent growth forecast in 2015, saying
domestic issues compounded global challenges faced by most
emerging markets.
The forecast brought the Bank in line with the International
Monetary Fund, which in December halved its 2016 growth forecast
for South Africa to 0.7 percent. The bank sees growth at 1.1
percent in 2017.
"In this prevailing weak economic climate, it is important
for South Africa to look to other avenues outside the fiscal
space to stimulate faster growth," said the World Bank country
director for South Africa, Guang Zhe Chen.
Rising public debt and inflationary pressures had put forced
South Africa's fiscal and monetary policy towards tightening
foot, the body said in the report.
South Africa's central bank expects inflation to reach 7
percent by the end of 2016, outside an upper limit of 6 percent
that it targets.
The report said government could ease high levels of
unemployment and poverty by tightening competition policy and
creating space for bold policy decisions.
By the expanded definition of unemployment, which includes
people who have stopped looking for work, 34.4 percent of South
Africans are out of work.
