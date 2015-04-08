* Mugabe says firms to be 51 pct owned by black Zimbabweans
* 91-year-old also defends land seizure policy
* Mugabe calls West "reckless" and "brutal"
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Tendai Dube
PRETORIA, April 8 Zimbabwe's President Robert
Mugabe on Wednesday defended his government's drive to take
majority control of foreign-owned mining companies, saying
investors must pay for exploiting Africa's mineral wealth.
In his first state visit to neighbouring South Africa in two
decades, 91-year-old Mugabe was scathing of mining firms that
criticised a law obliging foreign-owned firms to sell at least
51 percent to black Zimbabweans.
"You're leaving holes in my country and you want to say the
capital is more valuable?" Mugabe told reporters after trade
talks with South African President Jacob Zuma.
"The gold that I have, God given gold, is much more
beneficial to my country," he added, drawing applause from
Zimbabwean and South African government ministers.
Impala Platinum, Anglo American Platinum
and London-listed Aquarius Platinum are among foreign
firms operating in Zimbabwe, which has significant reserves of
platinum, diamonds and gold.
Mugabe, Zimbabwe's only leader since independence from
Britain in 1980 and one of Africa's most divisive figures, was
also defiant on the seizure of white owned commercial farms for
redistribution to blacks.
Land is an emotive issue also in South Africa, where most of
it remains in white hands since apartheid ended two decades ago
despite the ruling party's efforts at redistribution.
Western countries have withheld financial aid to Harare in
protest over Mugabe's policies and charges he has rigged
elections to stay in power, worsening an economic crisis that
has driven millions of Zimbabweans to South Africa for jobs.
During an hour-long, unscripted speech, Mugabe attacked the
"reckless and brutal approach of the West" towards Africa and
the Middle East, lampooning former British Prime Minister Tony
Blair and describing the United Nations as a "circus".
Mugabe also drew raucous laughter from the South African
delegation with jokes about protests by Cape Town students for
the removal a statue of Cecil Rhodes, a British imperialist who
is buried in Zimbabwe.
"We are looking after the corpse, you have the statue,"
Mugabe said. "I don't know what you think we should do? Dig him
up? Perhaps his spirit might rise again."
Rhodes, regarded as one of the main proponents of white
colonial domination, used his colossal diamond wealth to pursue
his dream of expanding Britain's empire, annexing Mashonaland -
present-day Zimbabwe - and naming it Rhodesia after himself.
(Writing by Joe Brock and Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James
Macharia and Robin Pomeroy)