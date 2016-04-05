JOHANNESBURG, April 5 Oakbay Resources and
Energy, a South African firm owned by friends of Jacob
Zuma, has started searching for new auditors after KPMG
resigned due to a scandal over their relationship with
the president, the company said on Tuesday.
Oakbay, which is owned by the Guptas, a family of
Indian-born businessmen, also lost investment bank Sasfin
as an advisor in March, two days after a newspaper
suggested the Guptas may have had a hand in Zuma's sacking of
finance minister Nhlanhla Nene in December.
Sasfin's relationship with Oakbay will formally end on June
1 while KPMG stopped auditing the 16 billion rand ($1.1 bln)
company's books from March 29.
"Oakbay Resources is in the process of identifying and
appointing a new auditor and sponsor," the company said in a
statement.
After the newspaper report last month, Deputy Finance
Minister Mcebisi Jonas said the Guptas had offered him the top
job at the Treasury before Zuma fired Nene.
Zuma has denied numerous allegations of the Guptas wielding
undue influence. The Guptas have also routinely dismissed
reports of their influence, saying they are pawns in a political
plot to get Zuma out of office.
Barclays Africa, which runs South Africa's biggest
retail bank, Absa, also confirmed it no longer had a
relationship with Oakbay. It is unclear when the unit of
Britain's Barclays Plc cut ties with the company but Absa was
listed as Oakbay's bank in an annual report from last August.
The three Gupta brothers moved to South Africa from India at
the end of apartheid in the early 1990s and went on to build a
business empire that stretches from technology to the media to
mining.
They have also forged a close personal relationship with
Zuma, whose son, Duduzane, sits on the board of at least six
Gupta-owned companies, according to company registration papers.
Zuma faces a vote in parliament to impeach him after South
Africa's top court ruled he had breached the constitution by
ignoring an order to repay state funds used to renovate his
private residence. The motion seems likely to fail, however, as
Zuma has enough support from the African National Congress.
($1 = 15.0303 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)