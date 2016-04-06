JOHANNESBURG, April 6 A South African company
owned by friends of Jacob Zuma, said on Wednesday First National
Bank has closed its accounts, the latest local company to shun
the Gupta family due to a scandal over its relationship with the
president.
"Oakbay has received no reason whatsoever justifying FNB's
actions. We are already in the process of moving our accounts to
a more enlightened institution," Oakbay Investments said in a
statement. FNB is a unit of FirstRand
Three other South African companies, including KPMG
and Barclays Africa, have severed ties with a
firm owned by the Guptas, a family of Indian-born businessmen.
