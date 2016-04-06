* FirstRand joins KPMG, Barclays Africa and Sasfin
* Guptas accused of meddling in politics
* FNB cut links a day after top court ruling on Zuma -
source
(Adds FNB comment, writes through)
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, April 6 South Africa's First
National Bank (FNB) has closed the accounts of a company owned
by the wealthy Gupta family, the latest example of companies
cutting ties with the Guptas following allegations over their
relationship with President Jacob Zuma.
Oakbay Investments, the holding company for the Gupta
family's businesses in South Africa, said in a statement on
Wednesday that FNB, owned by FirstRand, South Africa's
biggest bank, had closed its accounts without giving a reason.
"We find the timing of FNB's decision staggering given
Oakbay's accounts are in excellent financial health and we have
been a loyal and profitable customer for many years," Oakbay
said.
Three other companies - KPMG, Barclays Africa
and Sasfin - have already severed links with
companies owned by the Guptas.
Allegations of the Guptas meddling in politics surfaced last
month, when deputy finance Minister said they may have had a
hand in Zuma sacking his finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
FNB had on Friday told Oakbay it did not need its business
any more, a source familiar with the matter said, a day after a
top court ruled that Zuma breached the constitution for ignoring
an order to repay the state a portion of $16 million spent on
his private home.
Nainesh Desai, head of risk at FNB, confirmed Oakbay did not
have an account with the bank but declined further comment,
citing client confidentiality agreements.
Zuma has denied numerous allegations of the Guptas wielding
undue influence. The Guptas have also routinely dismissed
reports of their alleged influence, saying they are pawns in a
political plot to get Zuma out of office.
The three Gupta brothers moved to South Africa from India at
the end of apartheid in the early 1990s and went on to build a
business empire that stretches from technology to the media to
mining.
They have also forged a close personal relationship with
Zuma, whose son, Duduzane, sits on the board of at least six
Gupta-owned companies, according to company registration papers.
Zuma survived an impeachment motion by the opposition on
Tuesday thanks to his African National Congress party's majority
in parliament.
(Additional reporting by Zimasa Mpemnyama; Editing by Susan
Fenton and David Holmes)