South African President Jacob Zuma reacts while participating in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

CAPE TOWN South African President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday he would not oppose an investigation into allegations that he and some allies in the ruling African National Congress have been unduly influenced by outside business interests.

The Public Protector, an anti-corruption watchdog, published a report in November that alleged Zuma and colleagues were influenced in appointing ministers and issuing tenders by the Guptas, a wealthy family of businessmen.

The watchdog recommended a more detailed investigation but Zuma initially criticised its findings as unfair.

Outside influence in government decision making is popularly known as "state capture" in South Africa.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Louise Ireland)