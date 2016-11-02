JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma has withdrawn an application to delay the release of a report over allegations of political influence by his wealthy friends, the state broadcaster said on Wednesday, without giving the source of its information.

The release of the report by the Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated anti-graft official, was suspended on Oct. 14 after Zuma's application to the High Court. The hearing was due to run into its second day on Wednesday.

In his challenge, Zuma said he wanted to question witnesses himself and give evidence before any public release.

