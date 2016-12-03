South African President Jacob Zuma arrives for the official announcement of the munincipal election results at the result centre in Pretoria, South Africa August 6, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/Files

JOHANNESBURG South African President Jacob Zuma has asked the High Court to set aside an anti-corruption watchdog report that called for a judicial inquiry into alleged influence-peddling in his government, eNCA television reported on Saturday.

Zuma asked the court to refer back the report to the anti-graft watchdog for further investigations, and also said that the anti-graft watchdog had no right to call for a judicial inquiry, the television channel said quoting court documents.

The report, released on Nov. 2, focused on allegations that businessman brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta had influenced the appointment of ministers. Zuma and the Gupta brothers have denied the accusations.

