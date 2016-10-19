JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South African Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday that his relations with President Jacob Zuma were "good" and that he was busy preparing for the medium-term budget policy statement to be delivered in parliament next week.

"He is my president so I have to have very good relations with him," Gordhan told reporters in response to a question after he gave a speech on the economy.

Fraud charges against Gordhan were unveiled by state prosecutors last week and his supporters and analysts say these could be aimed at discrediting the minister for defying close allies of President Jacob Zuma, who has said that the presidency is not at war with Gordhan. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia)