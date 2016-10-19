* Finance minister facing fraud charges he calls frivolous
By Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 South African Finance
Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday his relations with
President Jacob Zuma were very good and he was hard at work
preparing a budget policy speech to be delivered next week.
Gordhan is facing charges that, while running the tax
agency, he fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy
commissioner and re-hired him as a consultant, costing the tax
agency around 1.1 million rand ($79,000) - accusations the
minister has said are politically motivated.
Analysts and supporters of Gordhan, whose first court
appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2, say the charges could be a
ploy by Zuma allies to discredit him.
The president has said he is not in conflict with Gordhan,
and on Tuesday backed the minister's efforts to revive the
economy.
"He is my president so I have to have very good relations
with him," Gordhan told reporters after a speech to trade union
leaders in which he said South Africa was making progress
towards preventing a sovereign credit downgrade.
"Everything is fine, we are busy preparing for the
medium-term budget policy statement." Gordhan said.
The minister has also described the fraud charges as
frivolous and said he intended to continue in his job.
Investors have been worried that Gordhan, seen by markets as
a safeguard of stability, could lose his job, impeding efforts
to revive sluggish economic growth and prevent a downgrade to
junk status.
Gordhan is facing further legal wrangles after Oakbay
Investments said on Wednesday it would oppose a court
application from him linking the firm and its owners, who have
close ties to Zuma, to suspicious transactions.
Gordhan said in a court affidavit on Friday that 6.8 billion
rand ($491 million) in payments made by three Indian-born
businessmen - Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta - and companies they
control and other individuals with the same surname had been
reported to authorities as suspicious since 2012.
A Treasury spokeswoman has said the Guptas would have to
file an affidavit of their own before a court date to hear the
accusation could be set.
Gordhan has for months been at odds with Zuma, partly over
the alleged political influence of the Gupta brothers.
The president has denied granting undue influence to the
Guptas and they have denied seeking it.
The businessmen are the subject of a report by the outgoing
public protector - an anti-graft official - into allegations
they influenced the appointment of ministers. The report was
prevented from being made public on Friday by a High Court
application by Zuma to delay its release.
The new Public Protector, lawyer Busisiwe Mkhwebane, said on
Wednesday she would not release the report until Zuma's
application had been heard. That is scheduled for Nov. 1.
($1 = 13.8700 rand)
