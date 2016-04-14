JOHANNESBURG, April 14 The chief executive of South Africa's Oakbay Investments said on Thursday one of the four banks he had approached to restore ties with the Gupta-owned company had declined to set up a meeting, saying it saw "no reason to meet".

Nazeem Howa declined to name the bank.

Oakbay is scrambling to restore banking relationships after all four major South African banks cut ties over criticism that its owners, the Gupta family, have undue political influence with President Jacob Zuma. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)